DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.

But in the past few weeks, rumors have begun. The state of Montana is thinking about moving the prison somewhere else. This, of course, would be massive news in a small town like Deer Lodge. A few people reached out to me, saying “Help Me Ben”, wanting to see if I could find out whether this was just another rumor, or something more seismic in nature.

The rumor, honestly, had some legs. It was out there so much that the topic of “Prison Retention” was discussed during the joint meeting between the Deer Lodge City Council and the Powell County Commissioners on July 20th. Mayor Jim Jess led a discussion about ways to keep the prison in the city, along with what was driving the rumors in the first place.

Well, I reached out to Mayor Jess about these rumors, and in his opinion, they did not have any merit. He told me that after that joint meeting at the end of July, he sat down with the Montana Director of Corrections, Brian Gootkin. Gootkin assured Jess that the prison will not be pulling up operations in Powell County, and they have no plans to move it at this time. For the Mayor, it was a great resolution, and frankly a relief. But, I wanted to be sure from both sides. So I reached out myself to the Department of Corrections.

I exchanged emails with Department of Corrections Communications Manager Carolynn Bright to get an official comment on the rumors that the state of Montana was thinking of moving the prison from Deer Lodge. This was the statement I received:

“The rumors have no merit, and the department is not moving MSP from Deer Lodge. DOC Leadership met with the Mayor and City Manager in Deer Lodge recently to dispel the rumors.”

For now, the prison is safely in Deer Lodge, with no plans on the horizon to move the facility in the future. Sometimes, rumors are just too important to not figure out fact from fiction.

