HELENA, Mont. – For over 100 years, since the end of World War One, 1918 to be exact, the United States has been, twice a year, falling back, and springing forward. On Sunday, March 12, everyone in the state of Montana will spring forward, and lose an hour of sleep.
In the last week, Harold Anderson reached out to me, saying “Help Me Ben”, asking me when will Montana change its clock-changing tradition?
For that answer, we need to start on the Federal level. Last year, Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced the bi-partisan “Sunshine Protection Act”, which would make Daylight Savings Time permanent nationwide.
"If you look at the way we live in this country,” says Rubio. “You want to have the ability to spend more time in the evenings outdoors. Not just to enjoy the outdoors, but to make sporting and outdoor activities available for people at a time when, frankly, we are losing an hour, hour and a half in some parts of the country because of daylight."
Rubio’s bill passed the U.S. Senate 100-0, with all 100 senators voting to pass, including Montana Senators Daines and Tester. But the bill stalled on the House side. So fast forward to this year. Rubio re-introduced the bill again, in hopes that another year would help gain momentum to get the bill passed.
Now the Federal side of this is important, because at the state level, already 19 different states have passed year-round Daylight Savings Time laws, Montana included. While the law is technically on the Montana books, it’s not in practice yet, because it only goes into effect if a few things happen.
One, Montana would need four other western states to pass similar legislation to make Daylight Savings time permanent. Those western states include Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Bottom line, Montana does not want to change its clocks if everyone around them doesn’t.
Two, the U.S. Congress would have to pass something like the “Sunshine Protection Act” for Montana’s law to go into effect.
So in short, until the stars align, and all the bills pass at multiple levels, that is when Montanans will get to freeze their clocks until the end of time. How long will that take? Only time will tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.