Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated higher amounts expected under persistent showers. Snow accumulations Friday morning will cause slow travel conditions. Snow squalls Friday afternoon and evening are expected to cause periods of heavy snow with gusty winds, near zero visibility and rapidly changing travel conditions. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&