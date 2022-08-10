HELENA, Mont. – My goal with the Help Me Ben series is to get solutions. Sometimes, the successes even surprise me. And this story would fit into that category of a huge surprise.

A couple of months ago, I got a message from Brenda Clark. She lives in Helena, and she said “Help Me Ben”. She had been left a “Good Luck Flag” from her father, who passed away several years ago.

The flag is a little worn, faded in some places, but it’s in perfect shape. During WWII, these flags were signed by family and friends, as Japanese soldiers went off to war. Brenda told me that her Dad, who was a U.S. soldier working on the railroad, was given the flag by a Japanese soldier, also a railroad worker, right after WWII ended. At the time, she wanted me to help find the name of that soldier, and return honor to him and his family.

So I went to work, and with the help of a local interpreter, we located the name of the soldier, right on the flag itself.

Kenzo Kobayashi of Shizouka prefecture was the man who’s name was on the flag. But my help did not end there. It just didn’t feel complete. It was Brenda’s desire to take the flag with her, and return it to Kenzo-san, or at least his surviving family. So I went to work, and with the assistance of a Japanese TV crew in Shizouka prefecture, I had some fantastic news for Brenda.

“I don't know how to tell you this,” I began. “So I am just going to tell you this… we found Kenzo Kobayashi, and he is alive.”

The audible shock was plain on Brenda’s face. “You’re kidding!” she exclaimed. "He must be 100!”

Her guess was close… Kenzo is 98 years old. Brenda’s father would be 101 right now. And the key part of the exchange? I told Brenda that Kenzo wanted to meet her, and receive the flag himself.

Although he is 98, he won’t be for long. Kenzo’s birthday is at the end of this month, making him 99-years old. With the help of the Japan TV crew, I told you about, we were able to see pictures of Kenzo today. He looks pretty good for someone who is close to being triple digits in age. We saw pictures of the Kobayashi family as well, circa late-1940s, early-1950s.

According to Kenzo’s daughter, he was stationed in Korea, near Seoul, at the same time Brenda’s father said he met Kenzo. Everyone over in Japan is excited to meet Brenda, in person, and receive the flag. Everyone, including Brenda, who is passionate about providing the flag back to it’s rightful owners.

"This isn't about me.” Brenda says. “This is about my father, and this Japanese officer. That's who it's about... and I'm just the messenger."

Right now, you can see the Good Luck Flag for yourself. It’s on display at the Montana Military Museum on Fort Harrison in Helena. In a few weeks, Brenda will take the flag with her, and we will all go to the Land of the Rising Sun. It’s an exchange that started nearly 80 years ago, and it will end with Kenzo-san, as we return honor to this Japanese family.

