MISSOULA, Mont. – In the room of four-year old Emma Frazee, there are barn yard animals, little engines that could and dinosaurs hiding under her bed.
For Emma, and her nine-year old brother Keith, reading books is one of their favorite things to do.
"I just like reading because it takes you to a whole other world,” says Keith. “Some books, you know, in fantasy and stuff, in the books, there is so much stuff you can't do in real life.”
“I just like it when my mom reads to me," Emma says with a laugh.
The person who takes Keith and Emma into those worlds is their mother Beth Frazee, who wanted to bring reading into their house early.
"I think it's just wonderful when you see a child say when you read them a book and then they say one more book,” Frazee says. “And then they want three books, and then you say, okay, well, we only read three books at night."
When you read two or three books a night, you need a steady stream of new titles coming into the home. For the Frazee family, they lean on a program that has been changing lives of young children all over the world.
For close to 30 years, country superstar icon Dolly Parton and her Imagination Library program have been sending a book, once a month, to children all over the world, for free. Over two million children in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom have received 201 million books, all given away for free.
Dolly began this program in honor of her father, who grew up in a very illiterate part of rural Tennessee, and never learned how to read.
The program partners with local non-profits or 501c organizations that help sign children up, and then distribute books into the community. For the Missoula area, the honor of bringing books into the hands of Garden City kiddos goes to the Missoula United Way.
"In the first year, we hoped to serve 800 kids,” says Missoula United Way CEO Susan Hay Patrick. “And we blew past that goal very quickly."
You can see the joy on the face of Hay Patrick when she talks about Imagination Library. The satisfaction for her comes from the numbers.
"We just celebrated in December the delivery of our 250,000 Imagination Library book in Missoula and Mineral Counties,” Hay Patrick says. “And we helped get it started in Ravalli County."
The December 2022 celebration event even featured Frazee, doing her best “Queen of Nashville” impression.
"It takes literally about a minute to sign up your child,” Hay Patrick says. “There are no income qualification, so it's for everybody. It's for kids of all ages, all backgrounds and you will instill in them a lifelong love of reading, and the joy of getting a book with their name on it in the mail.
And that is what the program is all about: joy. The pure joy of reading. It can begin for your children with a few clicks to sign up. Imagination Library is available not just in Missoula, but around the state of Montana as well. The program partners with other local Montana nonprofits in different areas.
If you want to see if there is a program for your kids to receive books in the mail for free where you live, visit the Imagination Library website to see availability.
