HELENA, Mont. – Fifty-three… that’s how many indigenous people are listed as missing in Montana. They account for over half of all missing Montanans.
Montana Right Now launched a campaign last month to help widen the scope of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s Crisis here in the state.
Thursday night, my help comes in the form of understanding what the state itself is doing to stop this epidemic, and it starts with a first of it’s kind task force that was created just three years ago.
More statistics:
- Indigenous people go missing five times more than any other race in Montana.
- Native American men disappear as often as women do.
- And most shockingly, over a three year span, children make up 80% of missing indigenous people.
The MMIP Task Force is unlike other task forces. They are not the boots on the ground. They are digging into the data to find out why indigenous people disappear.
“Some of them walk away,” says Dana Toole.
She is the head of the task force and the Special Services Bureau Chief within the Montana Department of Justice.
“Some of them get lost. Some of them get taken,” Toole said. “I think the first thing that any of us can do is believe it. I think we need to suspend our disbelief and not be skeptical.”
For the first time in state history, the task force is breaking ground and bringing agencies and tribes together that have never worked together before.
“It’s really important for Montana to realize that there has never been an opportunity like this before,” Toole said. “For those conversations with this meeting, with this group of people.”
And that groundbreaking group finally allows everyone to have a seat at the table. It begins federally, and includes members from the U.S. Indian Health Services and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It goes down to the state level, as the Montana Department of Justice joins the Montana Attorney General’s Office. And finally, and most importantly, seven representatives from each reservation in Montana. These of course are the people who are experiencing this tragic phenomenon first hand.
That means there are 12 seats, from every level of bureaucracy, joining in on the conversation.
“That is the beginning of change,” Toole said. “When you get all the people who are impacted by an issue at the table and you continue the conversation, that will be about what brings change about.”
MMIP Task Force Presiding Officer Ellie Bundy has taken an active role bringing the task force to the reservations, talking with indigenous people on their land and learning from them directly.
“I was asked to present to a group at the Ronan High School," Bundy says. “So that was really eye opening for me because I felt like here, we have a group of native students five miles down the road, who felt like they didn't have a real understanding of what this is about."
These conversations the task force had with tribal communities were decades in the making.
“As I talk with loved ones, it doesn’t matter what religion they are. It doesn’t matter what skin color they are, or what tribe they are affiliated with” Missing Person Specialist and MMIP Task Force member Brian Frost said. “Everybody has loved ones that they care about and, and they've had loved ones missing. It's about listening and paying attention.”
And with funding from the state legislature through 2023, the task force has set benchmarks for their time left. They want to improve the reporting of missing people, along with improving the emergency response rate in tribal communities, and they want to empower and engage the youth of Montana, in both native and non-native communities.
“It isn’t going to be fast and it doesn’t make it any easier," Toole said. “But the fact that Montana has convened this group to focus on this problem is really important. And kudos to our law and policy makers for creating that opportunity because it will make a difference, but it will just take a while.”
According to members of the task force, another committee will be forming in the new year, this one also created under Montana law. The Review Committee will take individual MMIP cases and go backward, studying the life factors that played a role in that person's disappearance, all with the hope of implementing prevention efforts for the next generation of indigenous Montanans.
If you would like to visit the official MMIP Task Force website and learn more, you can click here.
And if you need help with a problem or situation, make sure to send a message to Ben Wineman on Montanarightnow.com.