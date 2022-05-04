HELENA, Mont. – The fabric is worn. The symbols, slowly fading. But the tiger, still fierce, eight decades later. On a white plane, sits a red circle, representing the rising sun of the Japan. It’s the flag of the country, and this one in particular has a story to tell.

“It was kept in a plastic bag to protect it from moisture.” says Helena resident Brenda Clark, the current owner of the flag.

And this is not just any Japanese flag. This flag has been in Brenda’s family for over 80 years. It’s become a family mystery, somehow placed in the hands of her father in 1945. Surrounding the red sun and tiger are Japanese characters. Letters and symbols. They are names, meaning this flag once belonged to someone. It’s a Obon flag.

For Buddhists, Obon is a custom of honoring the spirit of ancestors. During World War II, Obon Flags were given to Japanese soldiers, signed by their family and friends to wish them well off to the battlefield. They represented good luck, and good fortune.

“My dad didn’t really display it much.” Clark says. Kenneth Clark passed away in 2004. But since his passing, his daughter has been haunted by the thought of the soldier the Obon flag once belonged to.

“The right thing to do is to find that rightful owner, and return it.” Clark says.

After the United States was surprise-attacked by Japanese forces at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Kenneth Clark was ready to do his part to protect his country.

“December 8th, he stood in line with his recruiter, wanting to go defend his country. But he was married with a child on the way, and the Army said ‘No, we are not taking married men,’” Clark says, recalling stories from her father.

While waiting his turn to serve, Clark worked on the railroad, driving steam engines from Miles City to Harlowton. He was drafted into the Army in 1943, and was assigned to division headquarters in the Pacific.

“Railroads were still using telegraph, so he knew Morris code already.” Brenda says.

Clark would go on to serve in the Army until the end of the war, rising to the rank of tech sergeant, and helping bring Japan to the brink. The atomic bombs fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945. For the United States, the war was over.

But not for Clark. He was assigned months later to the Korean peninsula, occupational duty.

“The commander knows my Dad’s a railroader.” Brenda recalls. “So he sends my Dad with an attachment of seven other soldiers to take over a railroad unit from the Japanese, and that’s where that all began.”

Now the details, the exact locations, the names, they are fuzzy to Brenda. Her father never spoke about them, to her, before he passed away.

“I think he saw things that, well, people shouldn’t see.” Brenda says. “And it was probably best for him to keep them tucked away. That’s how you deal with things like that.”

Brenda’s belief? The Japanese Obon flag was given to her father by a Japanese soldier, along with the man’s personal knife. She has played the scenario in her mind, over and over. Two railroad men, one American, one Japanese, connected during one of the most important moments in world history.

“And here they are by circumstances, sitting beside each other.” Brenda says. “One, a victor, one the loser, the vanquished.”

For Brenda, it’s about finding the truth, and finding the man who her father met all those years ago.

“This isn’t about me. This is about my father, and this Japanese officer. That’s who it’s about. I’m just the messenger.”

And the roadmap to finding those answers are written on the flag. Brenda reached out to me, saying “Help Me Ben”, because she does not speak Japanese. And the first place to figure out who this flag belonged to would be to translate it.

Enter Mayu Strong.

Born in Japan, and now a Helena resident, she speaks and reads fluent Japanese. If anyone would be able to tell us what’s on the flag, it’s Mayu.

But even to a person born and raised in Japan, this Obon flag was something foreign.

“I’ve never seen those kind of flags. This is actually my first time seeing an actual flag that’s from World War II.” Strong says.

But she immediately got to work translating this piece of history.

“This part says, ‘Dear Kobayashi Kenzo.’ So this flag belonged to Kenzo Kobayashi.

Incredibly, the flag was full of answers to questions that Brenda has had for decades. Kenzo Kobayashi was the name of the soldier. Mayu showed the address of the town: Shizuoka Prefecture. And many of his family members and neighbors had signed the flag that he took into battle.

“People were told in Japan that you have to give your life to the country.” Strong says. “That’s the most sacred thing. And if you come back alive, it’s a shame.”

Brenda Clarks journey to returning this flag is only beginning. But he mind stays with her father through it all.

“I miss my Dad. I hear my Dad’s voice saying ‘Go Girl Go. You’re doing good.’”

She is ready to take the next step, and return honor to a family who sent their loved one to war so many years ago.

“It just seems like the right thing to do, and maybe have an adventure along the way.”

Now the flag has been translated by multiple sources, to provide some clarity and context for the next part of the search. Contact has been made over in Japan with journalists from Shizuoka that will help us find Kenzo Kobayashi, or his family. The goal? To join Brenda and bring this flag back to Japan in the coming months, and unite it back with its rightful home.

Brenda is also completely aware that her father might not have received the flag and knife in the way that was told to her. Kenneth Clark could have come upon the flag in numerous other ways. For Brenda, we hope to find those answers to get a definitive take on what exactly happened all those years ago.

If you would like to see the flag, and the knife that was given to Clark for yourself, you can visit the Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana. Both artifacts will be on display. The museum is open on Thursdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. To learn more about the museum, you can visit their website.

