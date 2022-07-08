HELENA, Mont. – To know one’s self begins with the people around us. Our family, the unit of people, brought together by blood, sometimes by circumstance. Over the past few weeks, I’ve brought you stories of Montanans that are literally digging into their family history. They’ve brought out flags, helmets, and things from a different time.

But all of these pieces still echo with memories. The origin story for all of this begins back in March. Helena native Brenda Clark came to me, looking for help. She has a Japanese Yosegaki Hinomaru, or “Good Luck Flag” from World War Two. Her father received the flag from a Japanese officer. Her desire? Find that family, or even the soldier himself, and return honor by giving them back the flag.

Now I’ve helped Brenda translate the writing, and we are looking for Kenzo Kobayashi from Shizuoka Prefecture. Right now, we are working with a team of Japanese journalists and teachers to find Kenzo, and bring that flag back to where it belongs. But Brenda’s story inspired another Helena native to bring back something that was given to his father, almost 80 years ago.

Bruce Seiler grew up wanting to be like his Dad in every way. Now, he wants to bridge an ocean, and bring back a true family heirloom. It’s the beginnings of a journey for a son, with dueling samurai swords.

"The blades on the samurai swords are as perfect as the day he brought them back, because I have been maintaining them," Seiler says.

Your eyes immediately go to the swords. They are beautiful. They are different. The golden accents of the hilts, the blinding blades. And that incredible sound still rings through the house when they are unsheathed.

"I asked a lot of questions, and traveled in his circles,” Seiler says. “I think I learned everything. I don't have too many unanswered questions."

For Seiler, the swords, along with the treasure trove of memories, represent one incredible connection to his late father, Colonel Arthur John Paul Seiler.

"He would be amazed that I kept all of his military records," Seiler says.

Bruce could fill a table with those military records. Medals, flags, pins, and a mountain of documents. All of these pieces detailing his father’s time during World War Two. But it always goes back to the swords.

"Colonel Ishida gave him a sword preservation kit, which I had until about the sixties, but they have been maintained," Seiler says.

Colonel Ishida was an ordnance chief with the Japanese Army. He gave his family’s sword to A.J. Seiler outside of Kyoto, Japan in October of 1945. How do we know this? Because Colonel Ishida wrote it down, saying about the sword, “my most cherished and beloved sword. With the greatest of pleasure and with the fondest of memories.”

"It gives me where he was on that day, the conditions, what he was enduring,” Seiler says. “How do you pass that on?"

Right now, the swords sit on the wall. But for Bruce, they shouldn’t stay that way forever. Inspiration came in the form of another Helena native, Brenda Clark, and her story.

"It was my father's wish to always return that sword to his family,” Seiler says. “And so Brenda was going to return that flag and Ben was a part of it, I was optimistic that I might be able to do the same with the samurai sword that has been in our family since 1945."

Bruce cherishes his father’s possessions. They speak to him, and help him understand the man his father was. That’s why returning the sword is so important. He wants to give the Japanese family the chance to learn more about their own father or grandfather.

"It's a symbol of the samurai, it's a very important family heirloom, and it needs to go back to the family,” Seiler says. “Returning honor is really what it is... that's the goal."

And we appreciate Bruce sharing with us those beautiful pieces of history. A nice little echo too with our original title, “Returning Honor”. I do hope to help Bruce bring that sword home, and help him find the family of Colonel Ishida, who handed A.J. Seiler the blade almost 8 decades ago. It might take some time, but hey, every journey that’s worth it begins with that first step.

My goal is to bring stories and solutions. If you have a something you want me to look into, visit our website and click on the Help Me Ben tab.