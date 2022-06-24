THREE FORKS, Mont. – It’s funny what you find in the closet. Things you haven’t looked at in decades suddenly become the most important possessions you own.

One month ago, I had the opportunity to help a Helena woman. Brenda Clark has, in her possession, a Japanese Yosegaki Hinomaru, or “Good Luck Flag” from World War Two. Her father told her that it was given to him by a Japanese soldier, right after the war ended. Her Dad has since passed away, but something has been stirring inside Brenda to find that Japanese soldier, or his family, and return the flag.

So I helped Brenda find the name of the soldier. Right now, we are working with a team of journalists in Japan to find Kenzo Kobayashi, and we will attempt to bring that flag home in person.

After sharing that story, I received emails from Montanans who had their own World War Two artifacts, some even had Japanese Good Luck Flags. They said “Help Me Ben”, because they too have a desire to learn more about their family history.

For the next few weeks, I will be showcasing some of those incredible pieces. Every day Montanans, who were right in the middle of American history. And sometimes, that history isn’t always easy.

"I wish people could hold this helmet.” Cherry Chadbourne-Eustace says. “The sheer weight of it...”

Three Forks resident Cherry Chadbourne Eustace owes her own life to this piece of metal.

"Bullet hole in right here, bullet hole out, right there.” Cherry says. “This must of rung his bell, and how lucky he was."

The helmet belonged to her father, Vaughn Chadbourne. A Japanese bullet, nearly taking his life on the Aleutians; Attu Island in Alaska.

"The only time that he really talked about it was when someone was over and wanted to see the helmet.” Cherry says. “And that would get him going on the story."

And it’s a story that Cherry replayed in her mind over and over. Vaughn was briefly knocked out by the bullet. But when he came to, a shocking sight.

"He saw the Japanese getting ready to shoot one of his other men.” Cherry recalls. “So Dad shot them with five bullet holes, and took the flag."

Now before Vaughn passed away, the Chadbourne, Montana native briefly discounted that story of how he got the flag. But Cherry thinks the original tale was correct.

"All I can do is put two and two together.” Cherry says. “He has medals for shooting four Japanese soldiers, I have the flag with the bullet holes, and it's a story that I heard all my life."

Perspective can be different. One story can bring up different emotions for different people. Cherry saw our original report about the Japanese Good Luck Flag, and something inside of her stirred.

"When I was watching it, I was wondering why, although I loved Ben's story, I wasn't getting any warm fuzzies over it.” Cherry says. “And I sit there and ask myself, well, that's because I have a flag like that. But my story is different. It's got five bullet holes in it. I have no ill will to the Japanese soldier who shot my Dad. They were both thrown into something that nobody should have to live through."

But what our story did do was bring that family history to the forefront for Cherry.

"By this interview, it inspired me to go through some memorabilia, and realize that there was more to my Dad's life than I even knew."

Cherry tells us she plans on holding onto her father’s things for a little while longer. But her hope is one day, they will end up at a Veteran’s Military Museum. She wants her Dad’s story to help teach the next generation.

My goal is to bring stories and solutions. If you have a something you want me to look into, visit our website and click on the Help Me Ben tab.