SHIZUOKA, Japan - It holds the names of the town mayor... The dentist is on there, the best friend from two doors down has found their place as well. Grandparents, family members, comrades. Everyone has taken their own place on this piece of cloth, their names inscribed for all of history. They support the young man who is being sent off to protect them, and protect his country.

When bullets start flying somewhere in the Pacific, that young man can turn to his flag. He can read the names, see the tiger, and remember who he is fighting, and potentially dying for.

Inside a white-walled room, 99-year old Kenzo Kobayashi gets to touch his invaluable gift for the first time in seven decades. He touches the cloth, still in amazing shape after years of being kept in a dark and dry place.

"Wow, that's amazing," Kenzo says. "This is the flag they gave me when I went to the front."

First given to him by his village in Shizuoka, Japan in the 1940s, this flag has become a gift once again. This time, from a woman in Helena.

Reading the names, touching the cloth, a prized possession finally returned.

Seeing the flag once again transports him back to a time when the world was at war. Young men from every country, all over the world joined up to defend their homes. Born in 1923 in Fujikawa Town, Kenzo Kobayashi was no different.

As Japan's best and brightest signed up to battle in the Pacific theater of war, they would be presented with Yosegaki Hinomaru. The term is loosely translated in English as "a collection of writing around the red sun." The flag would serve as a stark reminder of what was expected of them as they went off to war. In Japanese culture, the warrior was not expected to return home.

"This was a very natural, obvious thing to do," Kenzo says. "Young people in the past would give their lives for the country."

Some Japanese believed the owner's spirit, their very soul, rested in the flag. Kenzo was no different. But his war would not end in death. It would not end in sacrificing his life. Still to this very day, that fact haunts the 99-year-old.

"It's not the kind of thing to talk about now," says Kenzo. "It doesn't look good... disgraceful I think."

When the atomic bombs dropped in August of 1945, and the Japanese Emperor surrendered to the Americans, Kenzo found himself on a new journey to Seoul, South Korea. In October of 1945, now Lieutenant Kobayashi was stationed in Seoul, helping the transition to American occupational rule.

"American officers came to Seoul," Kenzo says. "I talked with them often."

Now it was there in Seoul that Kenzo became separated from his "soul," his flag. American officers were working with the Japanese in reconstructing the region. So the young man from Iwabuchi City, Japan met the young man from Miles City, Montana.

Tech Sergeant Kenneth Clark was born to work with trains. And it's that detail that ultimately put him on track to meet Kenzo. The stories about his time in the service are what Brenda Clark remembers most about her dad.

“The commander knows my dad’s a railroader,” Brenda recalls. “So he sends my dad with a detachment of seven other soldiers to take over a railroad unit from the Japanese, and that’s where that all began.”

Now simply put, the flag switched hands. Somehow, someway, it went from Kenzo's possession, to Kenneth's possession. And we're not exactly sure how that happened, or under what circumstances it occurred. Was it peaceful? Did Kenneth force Kenzo to give him the flag? Or was it two soldiers, tired from battle, coming together over a railroad. We'll never know, but Brenda's belief? The flag was given to her father as a token of surrender.

“And here they are by circumstance," Brenda says. "Sitting beside each other. One, a victor, one the loser, the vanquished.”

Clark never went into detail about his time in the Pacific theater, or his time after the war in Korea. But either way, the flag left Asia, and traveled back with Clark to the state of Montana. For the next seven decades, the flag sits.

“It was kept in a plastic bag to protect it from moisture," says Brenda. "It was kept in a dark spot. Dad didn’t really display it much.”

But to Brenda, the flag isn't just some "typical" World War two artifact. This is not just a piece of cloth with some writing on it. You can't just put it into a museum, or donate it to a society. You have to protect it, cherish it and return it.

“You see this isn’t about me,” Brenda says. "This is about my father, and this Japanese officer. That’s who it’s about. I’m just the messenger.”

Kenneth Clark passed away in 2004. Ever since, Brenda's curiosity about the Yosegaki Hinomaru, and the man who once owned it, has grown.

“It just seems to be the right thing to do," Brenda says. "Because if I take the assumption that it isn’t mine in the first place, then the right thing to do is to find that rightful owner, and return it.”

Unlike other mysteries, the first clues don't need to be found. They are right on the flag itself. But it would take a native daughter of Japan to help crack the language code.

Mayu Strong was born in Japan, and now lives in Montana with her family. In just minutes of translating the flag, Mayu had found the name.

"This part says 'Dear Kobayashi Kenzo,’" Mayu says. "So this flag belonged to Kenzo Kobayashi."

Mayu would eventually translate the entire flag, which showed the countless names of various people in Kenzo's life, along with addresses and wishes of good luck. We now have the name, but how do we find the person to go with it?

Achieving this goal would require two cultures coming together across an ocean, both sides trusting and believing in one another that this story matters. We found the person, who picked up the baton, and joined the team.

Nairu Tokumasu is just like me, a journalist in her hometown for 20 years. After just one conversation about the Yosegaki Hinomaru, and its history, Nairu understood the importance of bringing the flag home to where it belonged.

"It's a very important story also because it's about war," Nairu says. "We have to think about peace and we have to think about the history and our countries. I thought it was a good chance to do that.”

With her Daiichi TV team, Nairu began the process of finding that needle in the proverbial haystack.

“The flag was addressed to Mr. Kenzo Kobayashi," Nairu says. "In one place on the flag, there is an address of the person who signed it. It says 'Fujikawa Town, Ibara District, Shizuoka Prefecture.'”

After talking with the Fuji City Chamber of Commerce, Nairu and her team were sent to the local temple, because the priest in the temple would know about the history of the neighborhood. Nearly 800 years old, the temple, named "Shinpouin," was one of the oldest in that area of Japan.

The temple was run by an 81-year-old priest named Shinoda. He told Nairu that it was very common for this neighborhood to sign flags, and send soldiers off to war during World War II. Reading the names, one after another, memories were brought back to Shinoda. They were his neighbors.

But one name stood out to the man in particular.

"This is the address of Hikonosuke Maruyama," Shinoda says. "He was the mayor of the town, and his home is down the street."

The Maruyama's lived just down the street from the temple. After ringing the doorbell, Nairu eventually talked with Asuka Maruyama.

"Hikonosuke is my grandfather," Asuka says. "I'm sorry, he, and my father, have both passed away, so I don't know much about this."

"Is there a Kobayashi family around here at all?" Nairu asked Asuka.

"Two doors down from my house is the Kobayashi family," Asuka says. "Maybe it's the same family?"

Led by Nairu, the Daiichi TV Team didn't have high hopes of finding Kenzo or his family. Much like Smith, Jones or Williams here in the United States, the Kobayashi surname is extremely common in Japan. But hey, sometimes, you just need a little luck with a story like this to solve the mystery.

"Hello, my name is Nairu Tokumasu from Daiichi TV," Nairu said, as a confused looking man answered the door. "I would like to ask you a question. We went to the temple, and asked about this flag. Can you tell us if you know this name on the flag?"

Nairu says that her team was shocked to meet Sumio Kobayashi, the nephew of Kenzo Kobayashi. Immediately, when Sumio saw a picture of the flag, he pointed to his uncle's name.

"That's my uncle," Sumio exclaimed. "And he is still alive!"

Nairu explained her mission to Sumio, and showed him pictures of the flag. Sumio was shocked and stunned to see his uncle's name on the side of the picture frame. He retreated into his house, and returned a moment later with pictures. Finally, a face to the name that multiple journalists in multiple countries had been looking for. Nairu explained her mission to Sumio.

“There is a woman in America," Nairu says. "She has kept the flag for a long time. She has accessed a TV program in Montana."

Brenda Clark was shocked when she learned the news. She didn't expect him to find his family, let alone have the name on the flag be alive. Nairu and her team traveled to Kawaski, Japan, where Kenzo lives in an assisted living facility. You would think it would be emotional immediately seeing the flag. But for Kenzo, it didn't happen right away. It took some time looking at the cardboard cut out of something he hadn't seen in nearly 80 years. But suddenly, the 99-year old grabbed at the canvas, and started walking down memory lane.

“I see this for the first time," Kenzo says. "This is my neighbor, this is his relative, a dentist, this man is the town councilor, this person was the chairman.”

Even at 99-years-young, Kenzo Kobayashi remembers the people who sent him off to war all those years ago.

Now the ultimate question... Did Kenzo remember Kenneth Clark? Kenzo couldn't recall anything about the man from Miles City. The thief of time has taken away any memory of that period in his life. But the name on the flag? Still very much alive.

For Brenda, her ultimate goal was to put the flag back in the hands of Kenzo. So she sent it in the mail to Nairu, who promised to protect it, and deliver it herself to the Kobayashi family. In November of 2022, Kenzo-san's soul could finally rest. His flag was home, and his emotions about the flag, and the situation, changed as well.

“Well, now America and Japan have good relationships helping each other," Kenzo says. "When we lost the war, it was really hard. But Japan revived with the help of America. I’m so grateful that the flag was kept for a long time and is returned, that I’m in tears.”

Even the Kobayashi family was moved by the uncommon act of kindness and dedication that Brenda Clark showed them.

“I’m so grateful that many people made efforts to find my father and return the flag," says Keiko Kobayashi, the daughter of Kenzo. "I feel that Ms. Brenda had a very good relationship with her father. I am impressed to see my father talking about the past. I want to be closer with my own father after this experience.”

Brenda was shown video of the reunion, and even 6,000 miles away, Brenda Clark is overcome with emotion.

“That was so wonderful," Brenda says, choking back tears in her eyes. "Thank you so much for sharing that. I… I’m so sad I could not come over, and at least, I… I’m crying now. I’m so glad he got his flag back.”

There are no bullets flying any more. There is no battle to win. Kenzo can now look over at his flag, his treasured gift. He can read those names, and understand fully the legacy that he has created. Honor has been returned.