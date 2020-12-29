A concerned citizen is saying “Help Me Taylor.” He’s sick and tired of seeing people loitering and drinking on the streets of Great Falls, and wants to know what’s being done to fix the problem.
“They give me the creeps, you know?”
It’s a problem every city across the country has: public intoxication. But just because it’s not new, doesn’t mean this man isn’t going to try to stop it.
“There’s school kids that come by here, I guess they go to the library, they’ve got to walk around the block to avoid the drunks.”
In the dead of winter in Montana, there’s rarely anyone walking out on the streets, let alone drinking and hanging out. I’m told it’s much more common in the summer. But this man, who has lived in Great Falls for 14 years, wants to keep the conversation going and make the city do something about it. So, he called me.
“I want them to stop. I want them to stop the public intoxication that goes on from this end all the way over to that corner.”
So I did some research to see if I could find any solutions at all to this gentleman’s concerns. And I ended up speaking with Lt. Doug Otto at the Great Falls Police Department. He tells me that at one point in time there was in fact an officer who worked in downtown Great Falls to keep an eye on situations such as what this gentleman is concerned about. That was called the brick officer position. Unfortunately, due to budget constraints and a restructuring at the police department, that position no longer exists. But Otto did refer me to the Downtown Great Falls Association where they’re already working on some solutions.
Kellie Pierce at GFDA says, “That is always our mission, is to do what we can, but of course there’s only so much that we have authority to do. So in creating the partnership in communication with the police department, having a dedicated volunteer police force down here, I think that we are moving in the right direction in trying to stay on top of it.”
It’s called the Downtown Safety Alliance and is an ongoing effort to fill in the gaps downtown when police aren’t able to be everywhere at once. Pierce tells me things have slowed down due to COVID, but they are always ready to meet when concerns arise, and plan on meeting more in the new year assuming COVID begins to slow down.
It’s a welcome piece of news to a concerned citizen who just wants Great Falls to be better.
“That would be great. That would be absolutely great.”
You may be asking… can’t police just arrest these people to make them stop? The answer is no. Lt. Otto says they can only fine people for violating a city ordinance. And in regards to the budget constraints preventing them from hiring another brick officer… part of that comes down to prioritizing problems. Lt. Otto says they chose to put resources towards the Violent Offender Program in central Montana.
If you have a problem you need a solution to, reach out to Taylor here.