Help Me Taylor: Confusion over latest stimulus distribution

More and more people who aren’t getting their stimulus money via direct deposit are getting them in the form of Visa gift cards, and here’s where the concern lies: people are throwing them out, because they think it’s a scam.
It’s not a scam, and one woman says she has enough friends who thought it could be that she decided to reach out with this warning.
“I’m appalled. It doesn’t seem like with the vaccinations, with stimulus checks, with anything, that people understand the elderly. They don’t know that we don’t have computers always… and if they do they aren’t always really very techie,” says Great Falls resident Sandra Goff.
The card itself is blue. You can watch an information video by clicking here, but the activation steps are listed out below as well:
First, activate your card by calling the 1-800 number on the back of the card. You will be asked to verify your identity.
The second step is to set up a 4-digit pin, like you would for a debit card. You’ll be prompted to do this on the same phone call.
Next, go out and spend it! You can use the card wherever they accept Visa debit… you can also get cash at some ATM’s and banks, but you’ll want to call ahead to confirm.
If you still have questions on this, I’m here to help. You can find me on Facebook, email me here, or call our newsroom at 406-453-4370.