I received a message from a manager with the DMV here in Montana; she saw our Help Me Taylor segment from earlier this month, when a Montana man had troubles getting his ID because his birth certificate was incorrect. She pointed out there is an exception process available, and they want people to be aware of it.
I was referred to Rebecca Connors, who is the Bureau Chief for Drivers’ Services. She says it’s important to first remember that the Real ID is optional, and there are other ways that you can travel including a passport or military ID. But if you want the convenience of just pulling out your driver’s license at the airport, you’re going to have to get the proper documents ready.
And, as was the case of the man I worked with earlier this month, sometimes it’s just not possible. That’s where the exception process comes into play.
“It is rare, and we want to make sure that the other options have been truly exhausted first before we go that route,” says Connors.
For the exception, you fill out a document and then a committee reviews what you have… they want to make sure there’s absolutely no other way to get your id.
The deadline is still scheduled for October 1st, but Connors tells me they are anticipating another delay as a result of COVID. All this info about the Real ID can be found by clicking here.