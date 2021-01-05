As the COVID-19 vaccine slowly rolls out, questions are starting to arise surrounding vaccine requirements. Can your employer force you to get it?
This began after a woman called the newsroom, concerned her husband, who works for Great Falls Transit, was going to be required to get vaccinated. She said there was talk he would lose his job if he didn’t comply. So, I called Great Falls Transit and asked “Are you going to require the vaccine?”
Their answer: No.
The general manager tells me drivers interact with an average of 700-800 people per day, so she’s going to “highly recommend” the vaccine, and provide as much information as possible, but not require it.
“There’s also some other resources we refer to as far as how this would impact your employee morale and staffing levels and that kind of thing, because those things are all something we would have to take into consideration,” General Manager Nadine Hanning says.
That’s for good reason too. A study from Pew Research found that two in ten people are “pretty certain” they won’t get the vaccine.
It’s important to note: it is completely legal for an employer to require the COVID vaccine. The exceptions to this would be if you fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act, or if you’re represented by a Union.
I talked to Jim Stone, a representative for the Teamsters Union here in Montana. He says so far no employers have approached him with a COVID vaccine requirement, but if they did, that would fall under a “condition of employment” and therefore would have to be taken to the negotiation table. That negotiation process could take a day, could take months, it all depends on what the union members want.
So the takeaway? Vaccine requirements are legal, but if you’re against it, you still have rights. If you have a question just reach out to me, you can contact me on Facebook or here.