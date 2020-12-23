Help Me Taylor: Priceless Family Heirlooms Stolen from Great Falls COVID Hotline Nurse

A Great Falls woman is asking for your help in tracking down priceless family heirlooms stolen from her garage late Monday night. She says they’re so important to her and her family, they wouldn’t even press charges if someone were to come forward.
Madi Lee, like so many, has had a difficult year. But this recent theft has been a blow even her and her family couldn’t have anticipated. Madi is the Covid hotline nurse in Great Falls, and her husband is a Mercy Flight nurse. They spend their days trying to help people in the community, all while navigating having a new baby girl and dealing with the loss of family members due to Covid. So when an estimated $10,000 worth of items was stolen right out of their garage Monday night, she shared her story with me hoping someone, somewhere, will come forward.
“Last night we were both laying in bed and couldn’t fall asleep because we’re just thinking you know is it going to happen again, are there really people out there that are just trying to prey on innocent people, especially this time of year and with everything that’s been going on.”
Some of the items stolen include hunting clothing, a range finder, binoculars, and miscellaneous tools.
But the items that carried the biggest sting are the priceless family heirloom rifles, including a Henry 45-70 Wildlife Edition rifle with an engraving on the butt, and a Remington model 700 chambered in a 300 Weatherby caliber. That was one of their grandfather’s guns, who has now passed away.
Madi says those guns in particular are super identifiable, so if you see one of them around town at a pawn shop, please call GFPD, as they have already filed a police report. And if by a miracle those guns happen to show up on their doorstep one night with no explanation, Madi says they will not pursue any charges or ask any questions. They just want those family memories back.
