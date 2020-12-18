Just one week left until Christmas, and one Montana woman isn’t feeling the holiday cheer from her neighbors after she received an eviction threat from her landlord because her baby was crying too loud. Her family reached out to us, outraged and upset, saying “Help Me Taylor.”
This woman wished to remain anonymous, because she didn’t want to cause any more problems with her landlord. But she calls the situation a “slap in the face.” Her daughter is just a year and half, she’s teething, learning to walk, and crawl. And while this woman is doing the best she can to keep her quiet, she says apparently it still wasn’t enough for the neighbors downstairs.
“I’m super frustrated because it’s right before Christmas time, and we still want to buy Christmas gifts and stuff and now we might not be able to do that because we may have to put it forward to moving expenses. You know I just want her to have a great Christmas and a great experience.”
The letter says in part “please try to calm your child and not allow it to scream and cry between 11pm and 8am.” The notice goes on to say she has 14 days to either fix the problem or get out. And if it happens again in the next six months, they’ll only have five days notice.
So I reached out to Montana Fair Housing to speak with a mediator. She says first of all, this is perfectly legal. All tenants have a right to a peaceful and quiet environment, regardless of the reason. So really, the landlord in this case had no option but to issue the notice. However, she tells me there are things that can be done to help the sting… they can look into switching apartments free of charge, or soundproofing the baby’s room. And it turns out that’s exactly what they’re going to do. I spoke with this woman Dec. 10th. After talking to me and making a Facebook post, the landlord reached back out to her and agreed to make those changes to avoid an eviction. So a resolution for this family, that’s the good news. But they’re not alone. The mediator also tells me since COVID, noise complaints in apartment buildings are up by about a third… so if you have any questions or concerns, you can head to montanafairhousing.org for a full list of resources.
