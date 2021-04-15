Temperatures have been cold east of the divide on Thursday with 30s and 40s, while milder 50s west of the divide. Temperatures will continues to fall through the 30s east and 40s west through the evening, with lows in the 20s to lower 30s.
The three-day outlook includes milder Friday and Saturday then colder with rain changing to snow Sunday. Ideal weather for the Griz game on Saturday with temperatures warming from the upper 40s to around 60 during the game.
A storm system south of Montana continues to bring a cold east-northeast wind to the region, although it has been a bit milder west of the divide.
It will move south and east allowing drier air and high pressure to move into the state. That means a nice warming trend Friday and Saturday along with some sunshine.
A strong cold front will move across the state Sunday and Sunday night. Widespread and much-needed rain will develop and mountain snow. The rain will change to snow in the lower elevations late Sunday into early Monday. Snowfall of one to three inches in central Montana around Great Falls with four to eight inches in the mountains along the divide.
The precipitation quickly ends Monday. Colder early next week followed by a warming trend.
Highs in the 40s Friday across southwest Montana into central areas, including Butte, Bozeman and Lewistown. Highs in the 50s elsewhere, including Missoula and the lower 60s northwest, including Kalispell.
Highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday, falling to the 40s and 50s Sunday. Further cooling to the 50s west of the divide Monday with 30s and 40s east of the divide.
Highs will gradually warm back to the 50s and lower 60s by the latter half of next week. Lows generally in the 20s and 30s, although upper 10s early next week in places such as Butte and West Yellowstone.