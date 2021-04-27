High pressure is dominating Montana's weather with the warming trend continuing. This will occur through Friday with temperatures will be well above normal.
The warmer weather will bring rises to area rivers. However, flooding is not likely. Winds will increase Thursday and Friday, increasing fire concern for central and especially eastern Montana.
A cold front will move through the region Saturday. A chance of showers Saturday with a better chance Sunday.
More of the same next week with temperatures at or slightly below normal. Lows in the 30s, rising to the upper 30s and 40s by the week's end. Lows will cool back to the upper 20s and 30s by early next week.
Highs in the 60s Wednesday, the 70s Thursday and the 70s and 80s Friday, depending on cloud cover. Highs will drop back to the 50s and 60s this weekend and next week.
