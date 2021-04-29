A weather authority alert Friday for north central and eastern Montana where there will be a fire weather warning in the afternoon up until 9 pm. Gusting winds 30 to 50 mph along with low humidity and hot temperatures will create an extreme fire danger.
Sustained winds this evening 5 to 15 mph with 23 mph in Great Falls and gusts there into the 30s.
Temperatures reached the 60s and lower 70s with temperatures falling back through the 60s this evening with lows in the 40s to lower 50s. High pressure continues to bring warmer air into Montana.
Friday will be the warmest day before cooler air moves into the state this weekend. During this transition there will be a chance for sprinkles and a few showers, mainly across central and western Montana.
There will be another chance of showers by Tuesday of next week. After temperatures falling a little below normal Sunday, they will rebound back to normal the latter half of next week.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s, dropping back to the 30s and 40s this weekend, possibly below freezing early next week. Highs in the 70s Friday west of the divide with 80s central and east.
Highs lower to the 60s Saturday, except 70s in the northeast around Glasgow. Further cooling Sunday with highs in the 50s. Highs rebounding back to the 60s to around 70 by Thursday of next week.
