Temperatures late afternoon were in the 40s. With clear skies they will drop to the 30s this evening with lows in the upper 10s and 20s.
Isolated snow showers and flurries have developing across the region as a cold front moves through Montana.
A fairly quiet weather pattern through the weekend. The exception is there will be a few snow showers and flurries this evening as a cold front moves into Montana.
The front will cool us a bit on Thursday. Nice weather otherwise.
In fact, the weekend is looking outstanding so it would be a good time to be outdoors. A cold front may cool us again early next week.
Lows in the 10s and 20s, warming to the 20s and 30s by the weekend before cooling again next week. Highs in the 30s across southwest Montana on Thursday, with 40s elsewhere.
Highs in the 40s Friday, warming from the 40s to the 50s over the weekend, possibly reaching 60 in the Great Falls area. Highs will drop back to the 40s next week.
