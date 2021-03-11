It was a very nice Thursday across Montana.
Temperatures warmed to the 30s and 40s, with the coldest temperatures in the east.
A look to the weekend includes beautiful early spring-like weather.
Highs will warm to the 50s in many areas by Saturday and Sunday, with possible low 60s Sunday in central Montana around Great Falls.
High pressure will dominate Montana's weather through the weekend. That means very nice weather, with clear, cold nights and sunny, milder days.
A major winter storm will develop south of the state, and by the weekend blizzard conditions are possible across parts of Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota.
There is a slight chance of rain and snow early next week as cooler air arrives across the northern Rockies and plains.
Lows in the 10s and 20s, warming to the 20s and lower 30s by early next week.
Highs in the 40s and lower 50s Friday, the 50s Saturday, the 50s and lower 60s Sunday falling back to the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Milder again by Thursday of next week.