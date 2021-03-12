It has been a beautiful Friday across all of Montana.
Late afternoon and early evening temperatures have been in the 40s west to the 50s across north-central and eastern Montana.
Mostly clear skies as well.
The weekend forecast looks great, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s through Monday.
We could see a few lower 60s in places such as Great Falls.
Lows in the 20s to lower 30s, with upper 10s in the Butte area.
High pressure will bring a pleasant weekend to all of Montana.
There is one minor exception. While most of the state will have sunshine, a powerful winter storm over the central Rockies will throw a few clouds into south-central and southeast Montana, from Billings and Miles City south to the Wyoming border.
By Sunday, there is also a chance of some light rain and snow in Carter County in extreme southeast Montana, including Ekalaka.
If you are traveling south and east, keep in mind blizzard conditions are expected this weekend across central and southeast Wyoming, northern Colorado, western Nebraska and southwest South Dakota.
This will impact I-90, I-25 and I-80 in those states.
A weak cold front will enter Montana Tuesday, cooling temperatures and bringing a slight chance of snow.
Temperatures will once again warm the latter half of next week. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s this weekend, except for upper 10s in Butte.
More of the same next week.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s through Monday, falling to the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and then rising to the 50s to around 60 next Thursday and Friday.
The climate prediction center shows above normal temperatures continuing March 20th to the 26th with near-normal precipitation, although slightly above normal in extreme northwest Montana.