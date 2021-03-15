Temperatures ranged from the upper 30s and 40s with clouds across eastern Montana to the 50s with partial sunshine west. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening hours.
A storm system across the northern Plains, will bring snow to eastern Montana into early Tuesday. A trace up to an inch in places like Glendive and Jordan.
Otherwise, clear or clearing statewide tomorrow. Mild days and cold nights this week.
There will be a chance of rain and snow Friday and Saturday. Turning cooler this weekend.
Highs in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday, warming to the 50s and 60s Thursday and early Friday, cooling to the 40s this weekend. Lows in the 20s and 30s.
