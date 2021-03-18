It has been a warm day across Montana with temperatures well above normal. Temperatures will cool from the 50s and 60s back through the 50s and then the 40s. Lows will main above freezing in the 30s, except lowering below freezing in Butte and across northeast Montana around Glasgow and Glendive.
High pressure has brought spring-like weather to the northern Rockies and plains. As it shifts east, a cold front will enter western Montana early Friday, bringing valley showers and mountain snow to areas along and west of the divide in the morning, to central Montana in the afternoon and eastern areas by evening.
There is even a chance of a thundershower across the eastern half of the state. In advance of the front, another warm day in the east with temperatures cooling behind the front in the west.
Snow and graupel showers this weekend, mainly across the western part of the state.
A break, and then another storm system will bring a chance of rain and snow next Thursday.
Highs in the 50s west to the 60s central and east Friday. Highs drop to the 40s to lower 50s this weekend and early next week, then dropping to the 30s and lower 40s by Thursday. Lows in the 30s, dropping to the 20s and 30s this weekend and next week.
