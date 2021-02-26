There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Saturday, for all passes along the divide and Idaho border along with portions of central and southwest Montana. This includes Bozeman, Lewistown, Butte and Great Falls.
Snowfall of a trace to 2" in the lower elevations, with up to 3" around Bozeman and Lewistown. Snowfall up to 6" at the passes and higher valleys. Radar shows areas of snow across Montana. Banding is occurring across west central and southwest Montana.
Another round of snow tonight and Friday, mainly across western and central Montana.
Colder air will move into the state Saturday with temperatures well below normal as we end February. Heaviest snow will be at the passes and in the Bozeman and Lewistown areas.
Minor accumulations elsewhere. High pressure will bring drier weather Sunday.
March begins Monday and so does a warming trend! Lows in the 10s and 20s through the weekend, with a few single digits in places like Butte and Bozeman. Highs in the 20s and 30s. Lows will warm to the 20s to around 30 next week with highs warming from the 30s into the 40s and even 50s!
