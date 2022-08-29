  • Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter

FINAL: Warriors - 12 Huskies - 30

HAVRE, Mont. - How about some Class C football action as we continue our high school football kickoff weekend.

The MSU Northern Lights field was the site for an 8 man football “Jamboree” which included the Fairview Warriors taking on the Belt Huskies. 

Let's show you how this one played out.

FINAL: Warriors - 12 Huskies - 30.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You