GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Mustangs enter the 2023 season with several new faces on the roster and 2nd year head coach Conrad Duffy. Duffy came from the 11 man ranks previously, and after finishing last season 2-6, he says it was a bigger adjustment than he thought, but that he learned a lot from the experience.

“I think what the six man game is, just the speed of it, that everybody's eligible. It's fast and exciting to watch,” Duffy stated. “And it’s about, you know, getting matchups with your athletes, and hopefully we can come out with the guys that we have this year and match up a little better than we have in years past. I think with success, breeds success, and the program builds itself.”

A large part of that success will rest squarely on the shoulders of his seniors this year. Including new ones like Lake Zuelke, who came down from Class AA 11 man at CMR, to be with coach Duffy and give 6 man a shot.

“I’ve known the coach pretty much my whole life,” said Zuelke. “[He’s] been really good friends of my dad and I wanted to try it out, and come down here and see what it's like. It's been pretty fun. I couldn't ask for a better team. All these guys I've known quite a bit of my life, and playing with them is a really good connection. So, it's not like I'm coming out here not knowing anybody. I like it all, so yeah. You get to fly around and hit somebody. Can't complain about that.”

“For us to get, you know, a kid like that over here has been huge for us,” Duffy added. “I mean, his motor on defense is absolutely awesome. He's a great tackler in space, and so he fits the game really well. And boy, we're sure excited to have him over here.”

Next up for the Mustangs is their big Homecoming matchup against Centerville, September 16th.