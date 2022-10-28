GREAT FALLS, Mont. - There was nothing on the line for the Lady Rustlers when they took the court against crosstown rival Great Falls High Thursday night. CMR had already locked in the number 3 seed for the playoffs and were competing to stay fresh and for bragging right if nothing else.
As for the Lady Bison, if they pulled off the upset, that would put them at the number 7 seed for the post season. But if they should lose, their playoff fate comes down to the flip of a coin.
The Lady Rustlers dominated the Lady Bison sweeping them in 3 sets. It may not be the post season yet, but CMR looks more than ready to defend their state title.
FINAL: CMR - 3, GFH - 0
