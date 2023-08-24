THREE FORKS- Three Forks Football is coming off a two-win season last year, but you wouldn't know it at practice. These Wolves are energized, hungry, motivated and ready to show out in 2023. Here are three things you need to know about Three Forks.

Number One: The Great Reset. The motto for this 2023 Wolves team that head coach Connor Sullivan preaches.

It's hard for players to forget about previous plays, games or entire seasons, but a fresh start with a clear mindset is what coach Sullivan is preaching this season. “The last couple of years, we've kind of struggled. But it was our idea to kind of reset everything." Said Senior Quarterback Shane Williams. He continued, “We all just learn to strive for more instead of just kind of maintaining what we have."

It takes a lot of patience to build a football program from the ground up. Something that coach Sullivan said he has learned over the last 4 years. This year though, it's time to forget all of that and focus on the present, the 2023 season. "I mean, traditionally in the past, it hasn't been the best. So, we want to reset everything, start fresh, start new, and this is the year to do it. We're going to do that.” Said Sullivan.

Number Two: Buying In. Coaches at any level and any sport can implement their coaching style, weightlifting program, or game plan all they want, but if the players don't buy in to the program, it simply won't succeed. The 2023 Wolves have officially bought in. “We've been so much more together, I guess, and playing wise it's more of a brotherhood." Said senior tight end and free safety Colten Hayder. He continued, "It hasn't been that way mentality wise for the last couple of years. We've been kind of part of our own groups, but this year I think we're all together.”

This brings patience back into play. Patience to establish a culture within that football program you're building, which doesn't happen overnight. "Obviously, it's not built in one day, not even a year. It takes 2 to 3 or four years to build that culture. And you can see this junior and senior group, they're really starting to buy in. They're raising that standard.”

Number Three: Veteran Leadership. This is first time in head coach Sullivan's tenure that he has primarily all seniors and juniors leading this squad. One of the factors creating a buzz around Three Forks this year. “This is probably the best leadership I've seen. Everyone bonding together has been a lot better as well. But everyone's starting to respect upperclassmen and what not. It hasn't been that way for a while until this year.” Said Hayder.

The proof will be in the pudding early, as Three Forks opens up their season with two games on the road. The Wolves then return home, September 7th to face Whitehall.