GLACIER, Mont. - Legends Stadium in the Flathead Valley! Would we see some future LEGENDS Friday Night between the Senior Broncs and Glacier Wolfpack?
Glacier’s defense forced a 3 & out to start the game.
Then, the first Wolfpack drive would be the start of the “Jackson Hensley Show”!
First touchdown was a 49 yard Wolfpack touchdown.
Senior tried their best to get going on offense with the help of Trystin Chapel but the Broncs couldn’t find the endzone.
The Wolfpack would add a Rhett Measure 39 yard field goal in the 2nd making it 10-0 at the half.
3rd quarter was more of the Jackson Hensley show, as he tallied 2 more TD’s, one on the ground and through the air.
Hensley and the Wolfpack run over the Broncs in the first round of the playoffs and will head to Bozeman next week.
FINAL SCORE: Billings Senior - 0, Glacier - 31
