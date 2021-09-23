HAVRE, Mont. - There is a high-speed chase westbound on Highway 2 Thursday in Havre.
The Havre City Police Department tells us the chase started around 1:30 p.m.
We will update with more information as is becomes available.
HAVRE, Mont. - There is a high-speed chase westbound on Highway 2 Thursday in Havre.
The Havre City Police Department tells us the chase started around 1:30 p.m.
We will update with more information as is becomes available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.