KALISPELL, Mont. - The Holland Gordon Trail is closed to all traffic and public use due to a horse carcass along the trail.
A release from the USDA says the closure affects National Forest System Trail #35, also known as the Holland Gordon Trail, as well as National Forest System Road #44A.
Trail #35 is closed from the junction with Road #9558 in section 35, T20N, R16W, to the junction with Trail #415 in sections 31, 315, and 36, T20N, R16W. The closure for Road #44A begins at the junction of Road #9558 in sections 35 and 36, T20N, R16W, and extends the entire length of the road.
The closures will be in effect from July 8 through July 31, or until the carcass has been removed and the hazard mitigated the release says.