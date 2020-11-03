HELENA- As the polls close, Montana’s get their first look at who is leading in one of the most hotly contested races in the nation, the battle for the U.S. Senate seat.
Early results show Steve Bullock and Steve Daines evenly matched. Right now 66 precincts have fully reported and only 215 precincts are partially reporting. This race a key in determining the make up of the U.S Senate. We have reporters at both watch parties for these candidates and we’ll be taking you there live throughout the night.