MILES CITY, Mont. - The Montana Farmers Union has announced the dates for upcoming Congressional Primary Debates for candidates running for Montana’s two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Montana Right Now will be broadcasting the debates along with the Northern Ag Network.

“It’s our opportunity to put issues that are important to rural Montana and family farms at the forefront of the conversation surrounding the elections,” MFU President Walter Schweitzer said, adding that rural communities are the backbone of Montana.

The debates are open to the public and kick off on April 21.

Times and locations are as follows:

Republicans, District 2: 7 p.m., April 21, at the Miles City Community College;

Democrats, District 2: 7 p.m., April 28, at Montana State University-Northern in Havre;

Democrats, District 1: 7:30 p.m., May 6, at MSU’s Inspiration Hall in Bozeman; and

Republicans, District 1: 7 p.m., May 20, at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish

All candidates registered with the Montana Secretary of State have been invited to participate.

As of the morning of April 7, republicans Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al “Doc” Olszewski, and Mary Todd and democrats Cora Neumann, Monica Tranel, and Tom Winter had committed to participating in the District 1 debates, with republicans Kyle Austin, James Boyette, and Charles Walking Child and democrats Penny Ronning and Mark Sweeney committing to District 2 debates.

As of Thursday evening, neither Republican candidates Ryan Zinke or Matt Rosendale have decided whether or not they will participate in the debate.

We are still waiting on confirmation from Democrat Skylar Williams.