Democratic primary debate for Congressional House seat

MISSOULA, Mont. - Last week, Republican candidates kicked off debates in their running for one of two open seats in the U.S House race.

In the first Democratic debate of the primary season, the Democrat candidates had their chance to speak at Hensler Stadium in Havre. Each candidate was asked to answer questions surrounding agriculture issues here in Montana.

From getting youth more involved in the farming industry, to addressing access to resources, and the different factors that could play into farming production like the impacts of climate change.

In one question, they were asked "How can agriculture and government work together to address climate change?”

And here were their answers.

"A lot of people want to see a lot more climate initiatives, anything related to agriculture that would help the climate any framers that want to help the climate no farmers want to deal with drought wildfires it is devastating and it can ruin a family farm I think it would be very beneficial if a lot of farmers and educators to speak with each other to have a lot of forums meet in town hall to discuss new studies, new programs, new ways to improve the farm,” Skylar Williams, (D) House District 2 candidate.

"In the fort, a big research program, there is just a lot of opportunity to I think be leaders in climate change and how that affects the crops that we plant or how we irrigate what times of the year we plant irrigate and put water on so that college like MSU, MSU northern... are leaders in that field,” said Mark Sweeney, House District 2 candidate.

"In Big Sandy in this public library there's this table, that's the best tool ever for solution making, we get folks like you around that table with folks like us because the solutions really come from you who are doing the jobs and then we help write that policy to make it happen so it's those tables where we get everyone around and we work on finding solutions,” said Penny Ronning, (D) House District 2 candidate.

