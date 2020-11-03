MONTANT - Tonight, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock congratulated Sen. Steve Daines on his win.
"Congratulations to Senator Daines on his victory tonight. I’d also like to thank my staff and volunteers, who have worked incredibly hard over the last almost nine months," Bullock said. "Thank you to my family, who encouraged me to run and have stood by me through it all. And thank you the people of Montana, who have put their trust in me over the last twelve years."
He continued and said: "I ran for office twelve years ago with one goal in mind: to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. I have been so pleased with how we have been able to bring people together in Montana — even when we don’t always agree — to improve the lives of our families and our communities."