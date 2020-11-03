GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Polls in Great Falls have been open since 7 a.m. and the line goes from the Exhibition Hall at Montana Expo Park all the way down to the Pacific Steel Arena.
You can get in line and drop off your ballot, drive by and drop off your ballot, or vote in person from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there is still a later voter registration available until noon at the Exhibition Hall.
They are practicing social distancing within the Exhibition Hall and you are required to wear a mask.
They have provided additional places to drop off your ballot with an auto-mark voting machine until 8 p.m. Those locations are:
Great Falls - 325 2nd Ave North
Wedsworth Hall, Cascade – 13 Front Street
Vaughn Volunteer Fire Station – 14 4th Street
Sun River Senior Center – 13319 Mt Hwy 200, Fort Shaw
Belt Senior Center – 19 Castner Street