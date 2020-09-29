GREAT FALLS - The Montana Farmers Union posted an online town hall meeting centering on rural issues and agricultural issues related to COVID-19.
The public can access the town halls on the Montana Farmers Union website.
The Montana Farmers Union included the following in their release
"COVID-19 has disrupted the agricultural sector in a variety of ways. The pandemic has exposed a break in the food supply chain that was compounded by the loss of foreign trade, low farm gate prices, and multinational packing plant disruptions. This pandemic also highlighted the importance of access to rural broadband and rural healthcare. Montana Farmers Union held a series of town halls with Senator Tester along with candidates for governor, U.S. Congress, U.S. Senate and where they discussed the effects of the pandemic on agriculture. The town halls also focused on Country-of-Origin Labeling, trade, corporate consolidation, locally grown opportunities, renewable fuels and climate change. Candidate for congress Matt Rosendale refused to participate."