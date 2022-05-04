Trustee Belgrade
Vivian Crouse 594
Steve Garvert 2,312
Brian Heck 2,164
Shayla Mills 1,997
Gabi Murillo 756
Holly Murray 2,189
Write-In 81
Total Votes Cast 10,093
Trustee Big Sky
Kara Edgar 369
Scott Hammond 437
Write-In 28
Total Votes Cast 834
Trustee Bozeman
Lauren Dee 8,807
Amber M Jupka 3,630
Tanya Reinhardt 9,077
Lisa Weaver 3,949
Write-In 123
Total Votes Cast 25,586
Trustee Hebgen Basin
John H Costello 202
Mike Gavagan 324
Dustin Hojem 121
Jeff Pedersen 112
Write-In 2
Total Votes Cast 761
3 YR Trustee Lamotte
Alexander M Prentiss 163
Marci Torres 164
Write-In 21
Total Votes Cast 348
Trustee Lamotte
Kasey Cummings 124
Bryan Preiss 86
Write-In 4
Total Votes Cast 214
Trustee Manhattan
Robert Brownell 671
Bernadette McCrory 267
Brandin Robinson 680
Write-In 26
Total Votes Cast 1,644
Trustee Monforton
Eddie Davila 109
David Dickey 412
Amy Free 473
Adam Gollofon 308
Kane H Kuchynka 366
Brett Megaard 266
Write-In 11
Total Votes Cast 1,945
Trustee Springhill
Randi Wytcherley 34
Edward C Bryan 33
Write-In 0
Total Votes Cast 67
Trustee Three Forks
Emily Kennedy 397
Christian Potts 557
Write-In 23
Total Votes Cast 977
Trustee Willow Creek
Wesley D Crittenden 44
Brooke Leugers 60
Write-In 0
Total Votes Cast 104
W/S Trustee Logan
Jay T McCurry 16
Jennifer Kay Nichols 14
Jeremy Nichols 15
Mary Lou Wilson 15
John Paul Zuelke 15
Write-In 4
Total Votes Cast 79
General Levy Lamotte
For 151
Against 137
Total Votes Cast 288
General Fund Levy Springhill
For 49
Against 15
Total Votes Cast 64
General Fund Levy Manhattan HS
For 693
Against 847
Total Votes Cast 1,540
Gen Fund Levy Willow Creek
For 55
Against 46
Total Votes Cast 101
Gen Fund Levy Three Forks
For 410
Against 697
Total Votes Cast 1,107
Gen Fundy Levy Three Forks HS
For 404
Against 700
Total Votes Cast 1,104
School Site Selection Belgrade
Yes 2,878
No, 1,257
Total Votes Cast 4,135
General Fund Levy Big Sky
For 347
Against 234
Total Votes Cast 581
Bldg Reserve Levy Big Sky
For 306
Against 260
Total Votes Cast 566
Bldg Res Levy Gallatin Gateway
For 310
Against 217
Total Votes Cast 527
General Fund Levy Monforton
For 586
Against 621
Total Votes Cast 1,207
General Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 9,876
Against 7,270
Total Votes Cast 17,146
Bldg Res Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 9,665
Against 7,719
Total Votes Cast 17,384
Tech Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 10,514
Against 6,914
Total Votes Cast 17,428
Bldg Res Levy West Yellowstone
For 229
Against 198
Total Votes Cast 427
W/S Creation Logan
For 16
Against 8
Total Votes Cast 24
Lewis and Clark County Results
Helena Elem/High Sch Trustee Dst 1
Robert J Durrant 3,196
Lois A Fitzpatrick 4,930
Matt Gorecki 980
Greg L Guthrie 3,953
Siobhan Hathhorn 7,362
Kalli Kind 4,256
John H McEwen 4,271
Kay Satre 8,096
Write-In 242
Total Votes Cast 37,289
Trinity Elem School Trustee Dst 4
Robert “Robbie” Bennet 187
Constance Gorder 245
Ben Quigg 152
Write-In 17
Total Votes Cast 601
East Helena K-12 Trustee Dst 9
Marcia Ellermeyer 883
Juliet Hahn 769
Tristan Ulmer 659
Scott Walter 1,160
Write-In 18
Total Votes Cast 3,489
General Fund Levy Helena Elementary
For 7,865
Against 7,206
Total Votes Cast 15,071
General Fund Levy Helena High School
For 7,884
Against 7,867
Total Votes Cast 15,751
School Dist Trustee Missoula
Nathan Gibson 2,320
Amy Livesay 3,503
Wilena Old Person 12,249
Jill Taber 4,535
Beth Wangerg 2,680
Meg Whicher 10,855
Keegan Witt 11,303
Write-In 226
Total Votes Cast 47,671
School Board Trustee Dist A
Karen Sherman 827
Ann Wake 784
Write-In 48
Total Votes Cast 1,659
School Board Trustee Dist B
Taylor Ramos 1,104
Arlene Walker-Andres 1,179
Write-In 13
Total Votes Cast 2,296
School Board Trustee Dist C
Michael W. Gehl 1,468
Rob Woelich 2,031
Write-In 34
Total Votes Cast 3,533
School Board Trustee Hellgate
John K. “Jack” Baboon 1,436
Loriann Christensen 1,672
Thomas H Cook 1,769
Rodney Sharkey 1,704
Kayla Tripp 1,511
Write-In 68
Total Votes Cast 8,160
School Board Trustee Target Range
Stephanie McCollum 729
David K Wright 751
Write-In 13
Total Votes Cast 1,493
School Board Trustee Clinton
Penny Fraser-Sielski 136
Larry J. Hartwick 180
Megan Schonen 187
Write-In 13
Total Votes Cast 516
School Board Trustee Frenchtown
Rainier T Batt 805
Amanda Hansen 541
Brandy Houlihan 214
Daniel Chris Kaneff 296
Gordon Schmill 328
Matt Waldron 485
Chad Walker 366
Write-In 20
Total Votes Cast 3,055
SD 1 Elem Levy Missoula
For 11,642
Against 7,234
Total Votes Cast 18,876
SD 1 High Levy Missoula High School
For 15,668
Against 13,406
Total Votes Cast 29,071
SD 14 Levy Bonner
For 313
Against 464
Total Votes Cast 777
SD 18 Levy Woodman
For 94
Against 51
Total Votes Cast 145
SD 40 Levy Frenchtown
For 570
Against 1,221
Total Votes Cast 1,791
SD 20 Tech Levy Desmet
For 167
Against 153
Total Votes Cast 320
SD 23 Levy Target Range
For 771
Against 949
Total Votes Cast 1,720
Noxon @ Noxon Trustee Representing Noxon
James Christensen 213
Jen Fratzke 100
Rachel Peterson 325
Nich Posselt 185
Tamra Weltz 133
Noxon @ Trout Creek Trustee Representing Trout Creek
Jason Coyler 136
Natalie Erwin 235
David Smith 121
Plains Trustee
Beau French 484
Mary Baker Halling 359
Brian Meaden 290
Thompson Falls @ TF School Trustee Representing TF
Michael Beckman 324
Ramona Jacobson 417
Lisa Ruen 367
Trout Creek Elementary Trustee - 3 Year Term
Carolyn Nesbitt 353
Trout Creek Elementary Trustee - 2 Year Term
Alicia Myers 108
D. Scott Rasor 304
Trout Creek Elementary Trustee - 1 Year Term
Michael Linderman 273
Billings SMD 3
Shanon Johnson 2,314
Teresa Larsen 2,393
Write-in 55
Total Votes Cast 4,996
Billings SMD 4
Chad Nelson 1,541
Zach Terakedis 1,627
Write-In 42
Total Votes Cast 3,368
Billings SMD 5
Kristen Gilfeather 1,817
Scott McCulloch 1,860
Kayl Ladson 293
Write-In 33
Total Votes Cast 4,231
Billings SMD 7
John Vonlagen 2,568
Brian Yates 2,566
Write-In 71
Total Votes Cast 5,675
Laurel SD #7&70
Jennifer Jones 964
Christopher W Lorash 1,166
Donne McVee 779
Anaise R Morgan 371
Rene Teeters Roth 921
Write-In 16
Total Votes Cast 4,840
Elder Grove SD 8
Danielle Lackman 560
Lacy Nations 113
Steve Nicola 67
Rich Pope 321
Write-In 36
Total Votes Cast 1,360
HP SD 24
Tim Ley 784
Jerry Simonson 440
Write-In 5
Total votes Cast 1,306
HB SD 24 Unexpired
Bill Cook 808
Ludell Heaton 422
Write-In 5
Total Votes Cast 1,306
Lockwood SD 26
Jamie Fandrich 613
Timothy S Sather 603
Josh Skidmore 663
Write-In 13
Total Votes Cast 2,374
Billings HSD 2 General Fund
For 12,712
Against 21,671
Total Votes Cast 34,616
Elder Grove SD 8 General Fund
For 292
Against 1,050
Total Votes Cast 1,360
Elysian SD 23 General Fund
For 549
Against 369
Total Votes Cast 935
Elysian SD 23 Bond Question 1
Yes 565
No 361
Total Votes Cast 935
Elysian SD 23 Bond Question 2
Yes 517
No 408
Total Votes Cast 935
HP SD 24 General Fund
For 545
Against 726
Total Votes Cast 1,306
Pioneer SD 41 Bond
Yes 122
No 244
Total Votes Cast 366
