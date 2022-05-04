Gallatin County Results

Trustee Belgrade

Vivian Crouse 594

Steve Garvert 2,312

Brian Heck 2,164

Shayla Mills 1,997

Gabi Murillo 756

Holly Murray 2,189

Write-In 81

Total Votes Cast 10,093

Trustee Big Sky

Kara Edgar 369

Scott Hammond 437

Write-In 28

Total Votes Cast 834

Trustee Bozeman

Lauren Dee 8,807

Amber M Jupka 3,630

Tanya Reinhardt 9,077

Lisa Weaver 3,949

Write-In 123

Total Votes Cast 25,586

Trustee Hebgen Basin

John H Costello 202

Mike Gavagan 324

Dustin Hojem 121

Jeff Pedersen 112

Write-In 2

Total Votes Cast 761

3 YR Trustee Lamotte

Alexander M Prentiss 163

Marci Torres 164

Write-In 21

Total Votes Cast 348

Trustee Lamotte

Kasey Cummings 124

Bryan Preiss 86

Write-In 4

Total Votes Cast 214

Trustee Manhattan

Robert Brownell 671

Bernadette McCrory 267

Brandin Robinson 680

Write-In 26

Total Votes Cast 1,644

Trustee Monforton

Eddie Davila 109

David Dickey 412

Amy Free 473

Adam Gollofon 308

Kane H Kuchynka 366

Brett Megaard 266

Write-In 11

Total Votes Cast 1,945

Trustee Springhill

Randi Wytcherley 34

Edward C Bryan 33

Write-In 0

Total Votes Cast 67

Trustee Three Forks

Emily Kennedy 397

Christian Potts 557

Write-In 23

Total Votes Cast 977

Trustee Willow Creek

Wesley D Crittenden 44

Brooke Leugers 60

Write-In 0

Total Votes Cast 104

W/S Trustee Logan

Jay T McCurry 16

Jennifer Kay Nichols 14

Jeremy Nichols 15

Mary Lou Wilson 15

John Paul Zuelke 15

Write-In 4

Total Votes Cast 79

General Levy Lamotte

For 151

Against 137

Total Votes Cast 288

General Fund Levy Springhill

For 49

Against 15

Total Votes Cast 64

General Fund Levy Manhattan HS

For 693

Against 847

Total Votes Cast 1,540

Gen Fund Levy Willow Creek

For 55

Against 46

Total Votes Cast 101

Gen Fund Levy Three Forks

For 410

Against 697

Total Votes Cast 1,107

Gen Fundy Levy Three Forks HS

For 404

Against 700

Total Votes Cast 1,104

School Site Selection Belgrade

Yes 2,878

No, 1,257

Total Votes Cast 4,135

General Fund Levy Big Sky

For 347

Against 234

Total Votes Cast 581

Bldg Reserve Levy Big Sky

For 306

Against 260

Total Votes Cast 566

Bldg Res Levy Gallatin Gateway

For 310

Against 217

Total Votes Cast 527

General Fund Levy Monforton

For 586

Against 621

Total Votes Cast 1,207

General Fund Levy Bozeman HS

For 9,876

Against 7,270

Total Votes Cast 17,146

Bldg Res Fund Levy Bozeman HS

For 9,665

Against 7,719

Total Votes Cast 17,384

Tech Fund Levy Bozeman HS

For 10,514

Against 6,914

Total Votes Cast 17,428

Bldg Res Levy West Yellowstone

For 229

Against 198

Total Votes Cast 427

W/S Creation Logan

For 16

Against 8

Total Votes Cast 24

Lewis and Clark County Results

Helena Elem/High Sch Trustee Dst 1

Robert J Durrant 3,196

Lois A Fitzpatrick 4,930

Matt Gorecki 980

Greg L Guthrie 3,953

Siobhan Hathhorn 7,362

Kalli Kind 4,256

John H McEwen 4,271

Kay Satre 8,096

Write-In 242

Total Votes Cast 37,289

Trinity Elem School Trustee Dst 4

Robert “Robbie” Bennet 187

Constance Gorder 245

Ben Quigg 152

Write-In 17

Total Votes Cast 601

East Helena K-12 Trustee Dst 9

Marcia Ellermeyer 883

Juliet Hahn 769

Tristan Ulmer 659

Scott Walter 1,160

Write-In 18

Total Votes Cast 3,489

General Fund Levy Helena Elementary

For 7,865

Against 7,206

Total Votes Cast 15,071

General Fund Levy Helena High School

For 7,884

Against 7,867

Total Votes Cast 15,751

Missoula County Results

School Dist Trustee Missoula

Nathan Gibson 2,320

Amy Livesay 3,503

Wilena Old Person 12,249

Jill Taber 4,535

Beth Wangerg 2,680

Meg Whicher 10,855

Keegan Witt 11,303

Write-In 226

Total Votes Cast 47,671

School Board Trustee Dist A

Karen Sherman 827

Ann Wake 784

Write-In 48

Total Votes Cast 1,659

School Board Trustee Dist B

Taylor Ramos 1,104

Arlene Walker-Andres 1,179

Write-In 13

Total Votes Cast 2,296

School Board Trustee Dist C

Michael W. Gehl 1,468

Rob Woelich 2,031

Write-In 34

Total Votes Cast 3,533

School Board Trustee Hellgate

John K. “Jack” Baboon 1,436

Loriann Christensen 1,672

Thomas H Cook 1,769

Rodney Sharkey 1,704

Kayla Tripp 1,511

Write-In 68

Total Votes Cast 8,160

School Board Trustee Target Range

Stephanie McCollum 729

David K Wright 751

Write-In 13

Total Votes Cast 1,493

School Board Trustee Clinton

Penny Fraser-Sielski 136

Larry J. Hartwick 180

Megan Schonen 187

Write-In 13

Total Votes Cast 516

School Board Trustee Frenchtown

Rainier T Batt 805

Amanda Hansen 541

Brandy Houlihan 214

Daniel Chris Kaneff 296

Gordon Schmill 328

Matt Waldron 485

Chad Walker 366

Write-In 20

Total Votes Cast 3,055

SD 1 Elem Levy Missoula

For 11,642

Against 7,234

Total Votes Cast 18,876

SD 1 High Levy Missoula High School

For 15,668

Against 13,406

Total Votes Cast 29,071

SD 14 Levy Bonner

For 313

Against 464

Total Votes Cast 777

SD 18 Levy Woodman

For 94

Against 51

Total Votes Cast 145

SD 40 Levy Frenchtown

For 570

Against 1,221

Total Votes Cast 1,791

SD 20 Tech Levy Desmet

For 167

Against 153

Total Votes Cast 320

SD 23 Levy Target Range

For 771

Against 949

Total Votes Cast 1,720

Sanders County Results

Noxon @ Noxon Trustee Representing Noxon

James Christensen 213

Jen Fratzke 100

Rachel Peterson 325

Nich Posselt 185

Tamra Weltz 133

Noxon @ Trout Creek Trustee Representing Trout Creek

Jason Coyler 136

Natalie Erwin 235

David Smith 121

Plains Trustee

Beau French 484

Mary Baker Halling 359

Brian Meaden 290

Thompson Falls @ TF School Trustee Representing TF

Michael Beckman 324

Ramona Jacobson 417

Lisa Ruen 367

Trout Creek Elementary Trustee - 3 Year Term

Carolyn Nesbitt 353

Trout Creek Elementary Trustee - 2 Year Term

Alicia Myers 108

D. Scott Rasor 304

Trout Creek Elementary Trustee - 1 Year Term

Michael Linderman 273

Yellowstone County Results

Billings SMD 3

Shanon Johnson 2,314

Teresa Larsen 2,393

Write-in 55

Total Votes Cast 4,996

Billings SMD 4

Chad Nelson 1,541

Zach Terakedis 1,627

Write-In 42

Total Votes Cast 3,368

Billings SMD 5

Kristen Gilfeather 1,817

Scott McCulloch 1,860

Kayl Ladson 293

Write-In 33

Total Votes Cast 4,231

Billings SMD 7

John Vonlagen 2,568

Brian Yates 2,566

Write-In 71

Total Votes Cast 5,675

Laurel SD #7&70

Jennifer Jones 964

Christopher W Lorash 1,166

Donne McVee 779

Anaise R Morgan 371

Rene Teeters Roth 921

Write-In 16

Total Votes Cast 4,840

Elder Grove SD 8

Danielle Lackman 560

Lacy Nations 113

Steve Nicola 67

Rich Pope 321

Write-In 36

Total Votes Cast 1,360

HP SD 24

Tim Ley 784

Jerry Simonson 440

Write-In 5

Total votes Cast 1,306

HB SD 24 Unexpired

Bill Cook 808

Ludell Heaton 422

Write-In 5

Total Votes Cast 1,306

Lockwood SD 26

Jamie Fandrich 613

Timothy S Sather 603

Josh Skidmore 663

Write-In 13

Total Votes Cast 2,374

Billings HSD 2 General Fund

For 12,712

Against 21,671

Total Votes Cast 34,616

Elder Grove SD 8 General Fund

For 292

Against 1,050

Total Votes Cast 1,360

Elysian SD 23 General Fund

For 549

Against 369

Total Votes Cast 935

Elysian SD 23 Bond Question 1

Yes 565

No 361

Total Votes Cast 935

Elysian SD 23 Bond Question 2

Yes 517

No 408

Total Votes Cast 935

HP SD 24 General Fund

For 545

Against 726

Total Votes Cast 1,306

Pioneer SD 41 Bond

Yes 122

No 244

Total Votes Cast 366

