Montana Supreme Court restores 2021 Election Day voting laws

HELENA - Montana's Supreme Court on Tuesday voted to restore controversial election laws, just three weeks before the state's primary elections.

According to the Helena Independent Record, this ruling upholds 2021 election laws, banning Election Day registration and creating stricter ID requirements for in-person voting.

The 4-to-1 ruling now means voters will be required to register to vote by noon on Monday, June 6, the day before the Primary Election to cast their ballot.

If you're voting in person, you'll need either a Montana driver's license, Montana state ID, military ID, tribal photo ID, U.S. Passport or a Montana concealed carry permit.