HELENA - The Montana Youth Vote held a 2020 election in many schools throughout the state to get kids involved in the voting process.
Approximately 4,500 students from Montana schools participated in the election. Two demographics were polled. Grades K-6 voted for the President and other age appropriate questions. Grades 7-12 voted on the full Montana state and federal ballot, including ballot initiatives. In the upper grade election, students were given the Voter Information Pamphlet and information about the candidates.
Montana Youth Vote is a collaborative effort between the Secretary of State’s Office and the Office of Public Instruction. Youth Election results were a spot-on predictor for candidate wins in 2016. All but one candidate chosen by the youth election were the winners of the 2016 general election, and that incorrect prediction was only by a handful of votes, according to the Montana Youth Vote.
This year's election results are as follows in order of percentage of votes.
President:
Donald Trump (R) 63.51%
Joseph R Biden (D) 29.21%
Jo Jorgensen (L) 7.28%
US Senate:
Steve Daines (R) 55.80%
Steve Bullock (D) 44.20%
US House:
Matt Rosendale (R) 61.38%
Kathleen Williams (D) 38.62%
Governor:
Greg Gianforte (R) 55.71%
Mike Cooney (D) 30.31%
Lyman Bishop (L) 13.98%
Supreme Court Justice #5
Laurie McKinnon 51.77%
Mike Black 48.23%
Constitutional Amendment C-46
Yes 68.24%
No 31.76%
Constitutional Initiative CI-118
Yes 60.52%
No 39.48%
Initiative No. 190
Yes 57.73%
No 42.27%
Secretary of State:
Christi Jacobsen (R) 67.77%
Bryce Bennett (D) 32.23%
Attorney General:
Austin Knudsen (R) 50.15%
Raph Graybill (D) 49.85%
State Auditor:
Troy Downing (R) 58.77%
Shane A Morigeau (D) 32.05%
Roger Roots (L) 9.18%
Supt of Public Instruction:
Elsie Arntzen (R) 49.75%
Melissa Romano (D) 38.93%
Kevin Leatherbarrow (L) 11.32%
Supreme Court Justice #6
Jim Shea – Retain 79.30%
Not Retain 20.70%
Constitutional Amendment C-47
Yes 67.14%
No 32.86%
Legislative Referendum No 130
Yes 51.09%
No 48.91%