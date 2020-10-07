SALT LAKE CITY - The first and only Vice Presidential Debate is now just hours away. Vice President Mike Pence and challenger Kamala Harris will face off in Salt Lake City.
There was some back and forth with Mike Pence's team--they did agree to allow the commission on the presidential debates to put in a plexiglass barrier near the vice president for today's debate in Salt Lake City.
Pence's team said they felt putting plexiglass barriers near the vice president was unnecessary, but senator Kamala Harris' team disagreed citing the ongoing spread of coronavirus inside the White House.
Pence has since repeatedly tested negative for the virus.
Debate organizers are requiring that anyone in attendance, aside from the candidates, will have to wear a mask.