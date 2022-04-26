HELENA, Mont. – Montana’s number one industry, agriculture, will be a hot topic on April 28, for the Democratic second round of four Congressional Primary Debates.

The Democrat candidates for the eastern district will discuss important dilemmas regarding rural communities and agriculture across Montana.

Montana has regained its second Congressional seat, splitting the legislation into an eastern and western district.

Democrats will take the stage for District 2 at Montana State University North Hensler Stadium in Harve, uniting the three candidates, Penny Ronning, Mark Sweeney and Skylar Williams.

Walter Schweitzer, president of Montana Farmers Union, commented politely on Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke declined their invitation to participate in this year’s Primaries, which are still up for debate.

“You know, you are probably going to have to ask [Rosendale], you know, he refused to do the debates before. He has not done a lot of the public meetings, with back and forth, but you will have to ask him. I don't know why he doesn’t think agriculture is not important enough to come and talk about,” said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer stated that even if you are a voter who is not a farmer, or take interest in agriculture, you should still pay close attention because what happens to farmers and rural communities has a trickle-down effect that impacts all patrons around the state, farming and urbanized communities alike. No farmers, no food.

“If you eat, wear clothes, or drink beer–you depend on a farmer,” continued Schweitzer.

“And you know, it really is the anti-competitive practices of the corporate monopolies that’s ‘putting the squeeze’ on consumers and family farms.”