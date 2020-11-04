Secretary of State's Office to possibly recount state senate race

HELENA - The Montana Secretary of State's Office (SOS) announced they might have to recount the State Senate District 38 race due to a narrow margin win.
Democrat candidate Edith McClafferty resulted in a narrow 54 point win against Republican Jim Buterbaugh.
SOS announced the following, "Races are flagged as possible recount races if, after final unofficial results have been reported, the margin of difference does not exceed 1/2 of 1% of the total votes cast for all candidates for the same position."