MISSOULA - Today there are several places across the state where you can drop off your election ballot from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CASCADE COUNTY
Ballot Drop-Off, Drive-By Ballot Drop-Off and In-Person Voting will take place at Exhibition Hall at Montana Expo Park from 7 am to 8 pm.
We will provide additional places of deposit that will be equipped with an auto-mark voting machine on Election Day only and the hours of operation will be 7 am to 8 pm and are as follows:
- Belt Senior Center - 19 Castner Street
- Main Office - 325 2nd Avenue North
- Sun River Senior Center - 13319 Montana Highway 200, Fort Shaw
- Vaughn Volunteer Fire Station - 14 4th Street
- Wedsworth Hall, Cascade - 13 Front Street
GALLATIN COUNTY
Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters on Friday, Oct. 9. Beginning that day, the following locations will function as places of deposit for ballots during their regular business hours through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. And on Election Day, they will have extended hours from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM.
Gallatin County Election Office
311 W. Main St., Bozeman
Belgrade City Clerk’s Office
91 E. Central Ave., Belgrade
Manhattan City Clerk’s Office
207 S. 6th St., Manhattan
Three Forks City Clerk’s Office
206 N. Main St., Three Forks
West Yellowstone City Clerk’s Office
440 Yellowstone Ave., West Yellowstone
Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office
561 Little Coyote Rd., Big Sky
Office of Associated Students of Montana State University (ASMSU)
221 Strand Union Building, 751 W. Grant St., Bozeman
Along with the locations listed above, the following locations will be places of deposit ON ELECTION DAY ONLY:
Gallatin County Fairgrounds
901 N. Black Ave., Bozeman
Hope Lutheran Church
2152 W. Graf St., Bozeman
Belgrade Special Events Center
220 Spooner Rd, Belgrade
River Rock Community Center
101 River Rock Rd., Belgrade
Gallatin Gateway Community Center
145 Mill St., Gallatin Gateway
Manhattan Christian High School
8000 Churchill Rd., Manhattan
Bridger Canyon Fire Station
8081 Bridger Canyon Rd., Bozeman
With the exception of the Gallatin County Election Department, these locations serve only for depositing of voted ballots. If you need to register, update your information, or wish to vote in-person, please contact the Gallatin County Election Department at 406-582-3060 or gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov for information about these services.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY
ON Election Day, you can return your ballot in person at any of the following locations between 7am and 8pm:
City-County Building, 316 N Park Ave, Helena
East Helena City Hall, 306 E Main, East Helena
Lincoln Community Hall, 404 Main St, Lincoln
Augusta Youth/Senior Center, 132 Main St Lincoln
Wolf Creek School, 150 Walsh Wolf Creek
MISSOULA COUNTY
Election Day only from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Missoula Early Learning Center (Cold Springs), 2625 Briggs St.
- Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
- Spring Meadows Fire Station, 9350 Ladyslipper Lane
- Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Hwy. 93 S.
- McCormick Park, 600 Cregg Lane (ballot drop-off will be held here instead of the Elections Center on Election Day)
- Clinton School Annex, 20359 E. Mullan Road
- Potomac Greenough Community Center, 29827 Potomac Road
- Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane
- Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave. W.
- UM (Adams Center), 32 Campus Drive
- Clearwater Credit Union (Reserve St. Branch), 2610 N. Reserve St.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY
Voters of Yellowstone County may deliver mail ballots to the following places of deposit on Election Day, November 3, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 pm. Ballots must be returned in signed affidavit/return envelopes to be counted.
Blue Creek School – 3652 Blue Creek Rd,
Billings Canyon Creek School – 3139 Duck Creek Rd,
Billings Custer School – 304 4th Ave,
Custer Elysian School – 6416 Elysian Rd,
Billings Independent School – 2907 Roundup Rd,
Billings Laurel High School – 203 E 8th,
Laurel Lockwood High School Community Room – 1932 US HWY 87,
Billings MT Pavilion at Metra Park – 308 6th Ave N,
Billings Pioneer School – 1937 Dover Rd,
Billings Shepherd School Admin Building – 7842 Shepherd Rd, Shepherd
Yellowstone County Courthouse – 217 N 27th St,
Billings Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op – 150 Cooperative Way, Huntley