Mike Cooney is the 2020 Democratic nominee for the Governor of Montana, challenging Republican nominee Greg Gianforte.
Cooney is the current Lieutenant Governor to Governor Steve Bullock. He has served in public office for 43 years, serving as a state legislator, Secretary of State, and among others before taking on his current position.
Mike has fought to increase wages and job opportunities, bring down the cost of healthcare, invest in public education, and protect access to public lands, clean air and clean water.
Cooney grew up in Butte and worked at the family business, the Cooney Food Brokerage. He studied political science at the University of Montana. In 1979 he married his wife DeeAnn Gribble in Butte. Cooney has three children, (Ryan, Adan, and Colin).
Here is the link to his website to link: https://www.cooneyformontana.com/