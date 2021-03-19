MISSOULA — Summer, sunshine, music and food trucks!
The association is still deciding if they’ll hold the Garden City Brewfest or the River City Roots Festival this summer, but they should know by mid-April.
The Missoula Downtown Association is bringing back some beloved community events, but not without caution.
Caras Park is known for holding popular summer events like Downtown ToNight, Out-to-Lunch, brew fests and more.
Recently, the pavilion's been close to empty, but there’s hope on the horizon with a few summer events making a comeback.
Local resident, Erica House said she can’t wait.
"We're just ready for things to feel, at least a little bit normal and those events really help that,” House said.
The park won’t have the 80-100 events it usually does, but in early June, the MDA will host Out-to-Lunch and Downtown ToNight with some restrictions.
House, who’s a local high school therapist, sees the need for community events firsthand.
"It seems like kids are a lot more disconnected, a lot more anxious, a lot more depressed and I do think it is that loss of sense of community,” House said.
Marketing and Events Director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership, Kristen Sackett, said they’re eager to hold more events, but they’re still being cautious.
"The Out-To-Lunch and Downtown ToNight might look like, instead of 20 food vendors, 6-8, or maybe at most 10. Instead of full large bands that bring a dance party, maybe acoustic duos or something like that,” Sackett said.
Local Resident, Tina Waggener, said she’s confident in Missoula’s ability to keep people safe and said everyone should take advantage of the events.
"I think a Missoula will do a great job of keeping everyone as safe as they can, and I would encourage everybody to get out. It's good for you, it's good for the community, it's good for everyone,” Waggener said.
A new MDA event called Brews and Bonfires is happening Saturday, March 27 and was sold out in three days, a sign that locals are feeling more comfortable with getting out.