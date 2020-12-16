MISSOULA — There’s been some concerns, questions and misinformation in the community about the new Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS).
In a public Zoom meeting on Wednesday, the sites organizers, Hope Rescue Mission and United Way of Missoula County, had to answer a range of questions from community members.
United Way of Missoula County’s CEO, Susan Hay Patrick, summed up most questions in one statement.
"You're angry and frustrated because there are homeless people in your businesses and in your neighborhoods? We're angry and frustrated about that too,” Patrick said.
Over the weekend, 15 individuals moved into the site that has the ability to house 50 people in 20, two-person tents.
Community Member, Grace Foster, lives behind the encampment.
"Who are my new neighbors? 40 people is a lot of people, so I would really appreciate knowing if there will be any sexual offenders or violent criminals living next door,” Foster said.
Hope Rescue Mission staff said there are no violent offenders at the camp, and every resident has to sign a written agreement to follow the rules, every time they leave and enter the camp. If those rules are not followed they will be kicked out.
Other community members expressed their gratitude for the work that’s being done to help those in need.
"I just want to say thank you for all your doing. A lot of people think that homeless people are homeless because they want to be homeless. I'll I could say is walk a mile in somebody's shoes before you think that,” community member, Susie said.
Staff said a lot of residents have full-time jobs at minimum wage, but they still can’t find housing.
Patrick said the site is staffed with case managers who will help them get documents like ID’s and birth certificates that are needed for housing.
"The plan is, the hope is, the work everyday is to find appropriate, sustainable housing that people can move into because this is not an answer to homelessness,” Patrick said.
Many community members were mad that there wasn’t more public outreach, but Director of Community and Planning Services for the County, Chet Crowser, said the county is obligated to address immediate health and safety needs, including those in the homeless population.
"This isn't an attempt to sweep anything under the rug. We're fully aware that there is a regulatory side to all of this that would apply in a normal set of circumstances, but for right now, the response is to the emergency and to the needs of the community relative to the pandemic,” Crowser said.
Staff also wanted to make clear that the site is temporary and will only stay open through March or April.
The TSOS is staffed 24/7 by the two organizations and a security firm. First responders will only be called if necessary.