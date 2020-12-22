House Rules Committee Meets to Discuss Session

HELENA -- The House Rules Committee met today as they looked to finalize any rule changes for the upcoming session.
The meeting itself was conducted mostly over Zoom, and the committee discussed a controversial proposal.
It would have allowed committee chairs to strike down bills without holding a vote. The Democrats on the House rules committee, joined by Republican Reps. Regier, Tschida, and Usher, voted down the proposal. Other rule change proposals were also struck down.
"We think the power of the body should be in the majority of the body, and not 1 percent,” said Kim Abbott (D – Helena). And while this did improve things, I think you know, Mr. Chair, what you call gamesmanship, we would call a majority of the body agreeing on something."
The initial vote against the new rules proposal was 10-9, and a subsequent vote put the vote at 12-7. When asked why he was voting against the new rules, Regier had this to say.
"I don't see these rules really being any different than '19,” Regier (R – Kalispell) said. “All these changes and works like Rep. Tschida said, doesn't make things any more efficient, I think it makes them less efficient. And I’ll stand no on this one."
This means of course that when the House meets on the first day of the session next year, they will use the rules from the 2019 Legislative Session.