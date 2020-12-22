House Rules Committee Meets to Discuss Session

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of moderate/heavy snow. Expect light to moderate snow with up to an additional 1-2 inches by 9 pm mst.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will reduce visibility and cause quickly changing conditions especially between 3 pm and 6 pm. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible in the Missoula Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&