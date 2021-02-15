Hyalite Canyon experiences visitation rate growth in 2020

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Hyalite Canyon has been experiencing a significant growth in visitation in 2020 and continues to in 2021, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF).
The trend in visitation numbers hiked up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CGNF posted to Facebook monthly visitation rates in summer 2020 hiked up to 20 percent with 29,500 vehicles entering through Hyalite on average. CGNF continued visitation further increased in December 2020 by 32 percent in comparison to December 2019. January 2021 saw a 67 percent hike with more than 17,000 vehicles entering Hyalite in comparison to January 2020.
The Bozeman Ranger District teamed up with a local nonprofit organization called Friends of Hyalite who oversees a traffic counter that records statistics to better understand trends in the drainage throughout several years.
CGNF wrote they want to remind the public to be mindful during the winter months with winter road conditions and high traffic rates throughout not only Hyalite Canyon, but throughout CGNF.
According to CGNF, roads in Hyalite Canyon are plowed occasionally and drivers should be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions.4
"Trailheads and parking pull-outs are often full beyond capacity; visitors are asked to remember that parking in the roadway creates unsafe conditions for everyone," CGNF wrote.
CGNF added overnight camping at trailheads or pullouts is banned throughout the year in order to conserve resources.
Lastly, CGNF wrote they ask everyone to take out all trash they bring, clean up after dogs and keep fires in established fire rings throughout CGNF. In addition, they ask to not burn pallets because nails are hard to clear out and they damage tires.
CGNF asks recreators respect landowners by keeping off private land, to keep dogs leashed and to not block driveways.