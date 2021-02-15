Hyalite Canyon experiences visitation rate growth in 2020

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of long duration light to moderate snowfall. Light snow will continue through noon today. Steady light to moderate snowfall is expected this afternoon through the evening hours. Snowfall rates up to 1/2 an inch per hour are expected this afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected through midnight tonight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning: heavy snow, particularly in the Missoula valley, affecting the evening commute. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour are expected during the evening commute. For the Winter Weather Advisory: snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be dangerous in the Missoula valley for the evening commute. Travel will be impacted thereafter by continuous light to moderate snow through noon Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

