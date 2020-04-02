BOZEMAN - The Hylite Fire Department (HFD) will be parading fire trucks through residential neighborhoods hyping up the community during social distancing on Sunday.
In a Facebook post from the HFD, they will parade through Woodland Parks, Falcon Hollow, Gooch Hill Meadows, Lazy TH estates and Hyalite Foothills.
They encourage everyone to honor the social distancing rules and make a sign with an uplifting message on it.
In the post, HFD asks any neighborhoods not listed to send a request to be included in the parade.